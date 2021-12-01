HURRY UP AND VOTE!
Eight students
stunned after
Taser struck
metal fence at
R’wood school
BY JULIA MORO
EDITORIAL@QNS.COM
@QNS
Eight students were leaning on a
fence during recess at P.S. 305 in
Ridgewood when a Taser struck
the metal and shocked them on the
aft ernoon of Thursday, Nov. 18.
Police from the 104th Precinct
responded to a 911 call of an assault
with a weapon in front of 360 Seneca
Ave. in Ridgewood.
According to the NYPD, a school
aid informed offi cers that two older
kids were seen fi ring the Taser at
the fence and then fl ed thereaft er.
A 15-year-old received a juvenile
report and was released from police
custody.
Four girls and four boys, all between
ages 8 and 10, were taken to
Wyckoff Medical Center, but did not
sustain any injuries.
“The safety of our students is
paramount, and school safety immediately
responded to an incident
during recess,” a Department of
Education spokesperson said. “We
are assisting the NYPD with an investigation,
and out of an abundance
of caution, the involved young
people were transported to a local
hospital with no injuries.”
A police investigation is ongoing.
Courtesy of Holden’s offi ce
Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!
VOL. 113, NO. 16 NOVEMBER 25 - DECEMBER 1, 2021
