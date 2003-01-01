Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 112, NO. 16 NOVEMBER 19-25, 2020
Man breaks
into R’wood
apartment:
BY ZACHARY GEWELB
ZGEWELB@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
Police are searching for the
crook who broke into a Ridgewood
apartment and stole a
wallet, AirPods and jewelry on
Friday, Nov. 6.
Authorities says that the unidentified
male suspect broke into the
front door of the apartment near
the vicinity of Willoughby Avenue
and Onderdonk Avenue around 4
p.m. Once inside, the thief snatched
the loot before fleeing on foot in an
unknown direction.
No injuries were reported as a
result of the incident.
Police describe the suspect as a
dark-skinned man who is approximately
30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches
tall and 190 pounds with facial
hear and short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black
T-shirt, gray pants, a gray hooded
sweatshirt, black sneakers, black
gloves, a white face mask under his
chin and eye glasses.
Authorities on Nov. 14 released
surveillance photos of the suspect
that were obtained from 18-54 Willoughby
Ave.
Anyone with information in
regard to this incident is asked to
call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)
or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA
(74782).
The public can also submit
their tips by logging onto the
CrimeStoppers website at
WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.
COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.
All cal ls are strictly
confidential.
