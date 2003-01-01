Your Neighborhood Market
Cops search for
gunman behind
robbery of
Rego Park deli
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
SINCE 1908
Police from the 112th Precinct
are searching for a gunman in
connection with a Rego Park
robbery that occurred earlier this
month.
At around 2 p.m. on Nov. 7, police
say a man entered a deli located at
92-32 Queens Blvd. just south of the
Long Island Expressway and pulled
out a handgun. The suspect then demanded
cash from the register and
the deli employee complied, police
said.
The suspect fl ed the store on foot
to parts unknown with approximately
$1,500 in cash. There were
no injuries reported as a result of
the incident, according to police.
The NYPD released surveillance
images of the suspect who wore a
dark black hooded jacket over a red
hooded sweatshirt. The man wore a
black face mask and white and black
sneakers.
No arrests have been made. The
investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects is
asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477)
or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their
tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers
website at nypdcrimestoppers.
com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
Push for a community garden leads to dispute
between Glendale Stop & Shop and residents
Queens officials
commemorate
veterans at
Elmhurst Park
Vietnam Memorial
Page 3
Photo courtesy of cypresscentralgarden/Instagram
VOL. 113, NO. 15 NOVEMBER 18-24, 2021
GARDEN GRIEF
See Page 4
