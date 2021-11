Your Neighborhood Market 66-64 Fresh Pond Road Ridgewood, NY 11385 TEL: (718) 386-2907 • FAX (718) 586-3194 (LOCATED ON FRESH POND R.D. & MADISON STREET) 50¢ Cops search for gunman behind robbery of Rego Park deli BY BILL PARRY BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS SINCE 1908 See Centerfold For This Week's Specials WE GLADLY ACCEPT: • U.S.D.A. FOOD STAMPS • W.I.C. • Debit Cards • Master Card • Visa • American Express STORE HOURS: • Mon.-Sat. 7am - 10pm »Sun, 7am-9pm NYC's Largest Real Estate Section Police from the 112th Precinct are searching for a gunman in connection with a Rego Park robbery that occurred earlier this month. At around 2 p.m. on Nov. 7, police say a man entered a deli located at 92-32 Queens Blvd. just south of the Long Island Expressway and pulled out a handgun. The suspect then demanded cash from the register and the deli employee complied, police said. The suspect fl ed the store on foot to parts unknown with approximately $1,500 in cash. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, according to police. The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect who wore a dark black hooded jacket over a red hooded sweatshirt. The man wore a black face mask and white and black sneakers. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers. com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Push for a community garden leads to dispute between Glendale Stop & Shop and residents Queens officials commemorate veterans at Elmhurst Park Vietnam Memorial Page 3 Photo courtesy of cypresscentralgarden/Instagram Queens top doctors Selected from the CASTLE CONNOLLY MEDICAL LTD. GUIDE: SEE INSIDE VOL. 113, NO. 15 NOVEMBER 18-24, 2021 GARDEN GRIEF See Page 4 TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 2022 link