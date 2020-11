Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com SINCE 1908 VOL. 112, NO. 15 NOVEMBER 12-18, 2020 Off -duty offi cer tackles, apprehends man who tried to sell a gun in Maspeth Middle Village family raising funds for rescue dog’s life-saving surgery Page 4 Photo courtesy of Jesse Pachter MAKING A DIFFERENCE Maspeth High School club encourages students to clean up community See Page 8 50¢ NYC's Largest Real Estate Section BY JACOB KAYE JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 @QNS A Woodside man was arrested last month after an off-duty police officer spotted him selling a gun on a street corner in Maspeth. On Friday, Oct. 30, around 10:50 p.m., Ivan Trdoslavic, 76, was selling a gun on the corner of 74th Street and 52nd Avenue when he was spotted by an off-duty NYPD officer, according to the police. The officer tackled Trdoslavic to the ground and called officers from the 104th Precinct to the scene, according to the NYPD. The person who was going to buy the gun ran off. Trdoslavic was charged with criminal sale of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm. The investigation is ongoing. link