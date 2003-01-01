Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
SINCE 1908
VOL. 112, NO. 15 NOVEMBER 12-18, 2020
Off -duty offi cer tackles, apprehends man who tried to sell a gun in Maspeth
Middle Village
family raising
funds for rescue
dog’s life-saving
surgery
Page 4
Photo courtesy of Jesse Pachter
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Maspeth High School club encourages
students to clean up community
See Page 8
50¢
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY.
POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058
@QNS
A Woodside man was arrested last month
after an off-duty police officer spotted
him selling a gun on a street corner in
Maspeth.
On Friday, Oct. 30, around 10:50 p.m., Ivan
Trdoslavic, 76, was selling a gun on the corner
of 74th Street and 52nd Avenue when he was
spotted by an off-duty NYPD officer, according
to the police.
The officer tackled Trdoslavic to the ground
and called officers from the 104th Precinct to
the scene, according to the NYPD.
The person who was going to buy the gun ran
off.
Trdoslavic was charged with criminal sale of
a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing.
link
link
/QNS.com
link