Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com SINCE 1908 VOL. 112, NO. 14 NOVEMBER 5-11, 2020 Ridgewood man dies in Woodside motorcycle crash: NYPD Favorites take early leads in Queens races Pages 6-7 Photo by Dean Moses BITTERSWEET GOODBYE Glendale’s Home Service Beer closes aftft er 35 years See Page 8 50¢ NYC's Largest Real Estate Section TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 BY JACOB KAYE JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS A 25-year-old motorcyclist died aft er crashing his bike into a pillar in Woodside on Monday night. Police said that on Monday, Nov. 2, around 9 p.m., Daniel Hernandez was driving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle east bound on Laurel Hill Boulevard near 49th Street. Driving at a high rate of speed, Hernandez — who was from Ridgewood — lost control of the bike and crashed in a pillar extending from the Brooklyn Queens Expressway, which runs above the street, cops said. The collision knocked him from the bike and into the street, according to the NYPD. Police arrived to the scene, in front of 49-02 Laurel Hill Blvd., to find Hernandez unresponsive with trauma to his body. EMS personnel pronounced Hernandez dead at the scene. The investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing. link