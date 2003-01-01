Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
Ridgewood man dies in Woodside motorcycle crash: NYPD
Photo by Dean Moses
A 25-year-old motorcyclist
died aft er crashing his bike
into a pillar in Woodside on
Monday night.
Police said that on Monday, Nov.
2, around 9 p.m., Daniel Hernandez
was driving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle
east bound on Laurel Hill
Boulevard near 49th Street.
Driving at a high rate of speed,
Hernandez — who was from
Ridgewood — lost control of the bike
and crashed in a pillar extending
from the Brooklyn Queens Expressway,
which runs above the street,
cops said. The collision knocked him
from the bike and into the street, according
to the NYPD.
Police arrived to the scene, in
front of 49-02 Laurel Hill Blvd., to
find Hernandez unresponsive with
trauma to his body. EMS personnel
pronounced Hernandez dead at the
scene.
The investigation by the NYPD
Highway District’s Collision Investigation
Squad is ongoing.
