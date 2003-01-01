VOTE NOW!
Community
Board 5’s
monthly
meeting set
for Nov. 10
BY JULIA MORO
EDITORIAL@QNS.COM
@QNS
@bestoftheboro
SINCE 1908
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
Community Board 5 will
hold its virtual meeting
on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at
7:30 p.m. to discuss applications
for new developments in the
community.
The board will review the Zoning
and Land Use Committee’s
report on applications to allow
developments at 1718 Decatur St.
and 1112 Wyckoff Ave. According
to the Department of Building’s
website, both addresses are currently
family dwellings.
Members of the public can view
the meeting via YouTube. The link
to the video will also be posted on
the CB5Q homepage at nyc.gov/
qnscb5.
Anyone wishing to address the
board during the public forum
portion of the meeting is asked to
submit a typed statement, by email,
to qn05@cb.nyc.gov no later than
2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, so
that it can be read into the record
during the meeting.
Adams poised to be NYC’s next mayor
See local and citywide election coverage inside
Ridgewood
residents show
off their pups in
costume during
Halloween parade
Page 4
Photo by Andrew Kelly/Reuters
VOL. 113, NO. 13 NOVEMBER 4-10, 2021
ADAMS’
APPLE
