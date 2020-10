VOTING ENDS MONDAY NOVEMBER 2nd! SUPPORT YOUR BELOVED QUEENS BUSINESSES! Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com SINCE 1908 VOL. 112, NO. 13 OCTOBER 29 - NOVEMBER 4, 2020 Crook uses stolen credit card at Glendale store BY JACOB KAYE JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS The NYPD is looking for the person who found a credit card and used it to make a transaction at a Glendale 7-Eleven earlier this month. On Thursday, Oct. 15, around noon, an unidentified individual drove into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven, located at 60-31 Metropolitan Ave., according to the NYPD. Seeing a credit card on the ground, the person picked it up and walked into the store, police said. Authorities say the person used the credit card to purchase $85 worth of products from the convenience store, according to the cops. Police recovered surveillance footage of the suspect from outside and inside the 7-Eleven. No arrests have been made and the investigation into the grand larceny is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers. com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Voters’ passion on display with strong turnout for early voting in Queens Pages 14-15 Photo by Dean Moses TENSIONS RISE IN MIDDLE VILLAGE Counter-protesters crash ‘No Room for Racists’ march See Pages 6-7 50¢ NYC's Largest Real Estate Section TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 2021 BESTOF.QNS.COM link