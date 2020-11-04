VOTING ENDS MONDAY
Crook uses
stolen credit
card at
Glendale store
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
The NYPD is looking for the
person who found a credit card
and used it to make a transaction
at a Glendale 7-Eleven earlier this
month.
On Thursday, Oct. 15, around
noon, an unidentified individual
drove into the parking lot of a
7-Eleven, located at 60-31 Metropolitan
Ave., according to the NYPD.
Seeing a credit card on the
ground, the person picked it up and
walked into the store, police said.
Authorities say the person used
the credit card to purchase $85
worth of products from the convenience
store, according to the
cops.
Police recovered surveillance
footage of the suspect from outside
and inside the 7-Eleven.
No arrests have been made and
the investigation into the grand
larceny is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects
is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime
Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS
(8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA
(74782).
The public can also submit their
tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers
website at nypdcrimestoppers.
com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
Voters’ passion
on display with
strong turnout
for early voting
in Queens
Photo by Dean Moses
TENSIONS RISE
IN MIDDLE VILLAGE
Counter-protesters crash ‘No Room for Racists’ march
