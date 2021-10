VOTE NOW! VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE BANDS, BARBERSHOPS, BAGEL STORES & MUCH MORE THROUGH NOVEMBER TH AT 2022 BESTOF.QNS.COM @bestoftheboro F ind & Po s t L o c a l J o b s F r e e a t QNS. com/ jo b s SINCE 1908 VOL. 113, NO. 12 OCTOBER 28 - NOVEMBER 3, 2021 Local veteran to be memorialized in Maspeth plaza BY JULIA MORO EDITORIAL@QNS.COM @QNS The plaza at the intersection of Grand and Flushing avenues in Maspeth will be named aft er local World War II veteran Stanley E. Wdowiak. Wdowiak was awarded the Navy Cross for extraordinary bravery and heroism aft er capturing an enemy submarine and its crew. Wdowiak and another sailor, armed with rifl es and grenades, salvaged the submarine. The capture was off the northwestern coast of Africa on June 4, 1944. The submarine also contained a valuable codebook and an “enigma machine,” which the U.S. used to decode communications in the German military just before D-Day. This information saved thousands of U.S. and Allied Troops. Councilman Robert Holden said he is proud to co-name part of 64th Avenue aft er Wdowiak. “The location was chosen because it’s near where he lived on Grand Avenue. Many of his neighbors enthusiastically gathered signatures in support of this co-naming and I am very happy to fulfi ll their request,” Holden said. “Mr. Wdowiak’s service is inspirational to us all.” Wdowiak grew up in Maspeth and enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He died in 1988. A ceremony to honor Wdowiak will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 6. Richards looks to hold off challenger in race for borough president Page 11 50¢ NYC's Largest Real Estate Section TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 link