SINCE 1908
VOL. 113, NO. 12 OCTOBER 28 - NOVEMBER 3, 2021
Local veteran to
be memorialized
in Maspeth plaza
BY JULIA MORO
EDITORIAL@QNS.COM
@QNS
The plaza at the intersection of
Grand and Flushing avenues
in Maspeth will be named aft er
local World War II veteran Stanley
E. Wdowiak.
Wdowiak was awarded the Navy
Cross for extraordinary bravery and
heroism aft er capturing an enemy
submarine and its crew. Wdowiak
and another sailor, armed with
rifl es and grenades, salvaged the
submarine. The capture was off the
northwestern coast of Africa on June
4, 1944.
The submarine also contained a
valuable codebook and an “enigma
machine,” which the U.S. used to
decode communications in the German
military just before D-Day. This
information saved thousands of U.S.
and Allied Troops.
Councilman Robert Holden said
he is proud to co-name part of 64th
Avenue aft er Wdowiak.
“The location was chosen because
it’s near where he lived on Grand
Avenue. Many of his neighbors enthusiastically
gathered signatures in
support of this co-naming and I am
very happy to fulfi ll their request,”
Holden said. “Mr. Wdowiak’s service
is inspirational to us all.”
Wdowiak grew up in Maspeth and
enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of
17. He died in 1988.
A ceremony to honor Wdowiak
will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 6.
Richards looks
to hold off
challenger in
race for borough
president
Page 11
50¢
50¢
