TIMES NEWSWEEKLY
VOL. 112, NO. 10 OCTOBER 8-14, 2020

Thief breaks into six R'wood homes: NYPD

BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS

The police are looking for a man behind a string of six home burglaries in Ridgewood during September.

The thief, who has a propensity for stealing jewelry, has made off with nearly $20,000 worth of cash and jewelry, according to the NYPD.

On Sept. 1, around 5:30 p.m., an unifi ed man broke into a home located at 586 Grandview Ave., according to the police. The man made off with a safe containing personal documents and around $4,500 worth of jewelry, cops said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, around 4 p.m., the man broke into a house at 1682 Grove St., and stole around $3,500 worth of jewelry, police said.

A few days later, on Monday, Sept. 14, around 4:40 p.m., the man snuck into a home located at 576 Woodward Ave., and stole a safe containing documents, police said.

The following week, on Monday, Sept. 21, around 7 a.m., cops said the man broke into 1871 Bleecker St., and took cash and around $2,200 worth of jewelry.

For his last caper, the man struck twice in one day. On Thursday, Sept. 21, the thief broke into 1675 Woodbine St. around 3:30 p.m., and stole cash and around $5,750 worth of jewelry, according to the authorities.

Making his way down the block, the man broke into 1671 Woodbine St., around two hours later and stole cash and around $3,700 worth of jewelry, police said.

Salvatore Larussa Dance Theater hosts free annual show Page 6

What you need to know about voting this election season Page 7

'DO BETTER' Middle Village parents protest over lack of live instruction for blended learning students See Page 14