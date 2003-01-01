HURRY UP AND VOTE!
VOL. 112, NO. 10 OCTOBER 8-14, 2020
Thief breaks
into six R’wood
homes: NYPD
BY JACOB KAYE
The police are looking for a man
behind a string of six home
burglaries in Ridgewood during
September. The thief, who has a propensity
for stealing jewelry, has made off
with nearly $20,000 worth of cash and
jewelry, according to the NYPD.
On Sept. 1, around 5:30 p.m., an unifi
ed man broke into a home located at
586 Grandview Ave., according to the
police. The man made off with a safe
containing personal documents and
around $4,500 worth of jewelry, cops
said. On Wednesday, Sept. 9, around
4 p.m., the man broke into a house at
1682 Grove St., and stole around $3,500
worth of jewelry, police said.
A few days later, on Monday, Sept. 14,
around 4:40 p.m., the man snuck into
a home located at 576 Woodward Ave.,
and stole a safe containing documents,
police said.
The following week, on Monday,
Sept. 21, around 7 a.m., cops said the
man broke into 1871 Bleecker St., and
took cash and around $2,200 worth of
jewelry.
For his last caper, the man struck
twice in one day. On Thursday, Sept.
21, the thief broke into 1675 Woodbine
St. around 3:30 p.m., and stole cash and
around $5,750 worth of jewelry, according
to the authorities. Making his way
down the block, the man broke into 1671
Woodbine St., around two hours later
and stole cash and around $3,700 worth
of jewelry, police said.
