SINCE 1908
VOL. 112, NO. 9 OCTOBER 1-7, 2020
Man dies
after being
run over by
driver in
Elmhurst
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
An unidentified man is dead
after being hit by a driver
on the Long Island Expressway
in Elmhurst early Monday
morning.
On Monday, Sept. 28, around 5:13
a.m., police received a call about a
pedestrian struck by a car on the
Long Island Expressway near Exit
19, according to the NYPD.
Cops arrived to find an unidentified
man unconscious and unresponsive,
lying the road with sever
trauma to his body, police said.
The man was pronounced dead
at the scene of the collision.
The NYPD Highway District’s
Collision Investigation Squad’s
preliminary investigation found
that the man was hit by an unknown
driver who was traveling
westbound on the Long Island
Expressway.
After hitting the man, the driver
continued on the road, police
said.
No arrests have been made and
the investigation is ongoing.
Queens
residents
rally to draft
Holden for
mayoral run
Pages 6-7
Photo by Dean Moses
CLEANING
UP!
Queens lawmakers host biannual recycling event
See Page 29
TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY.
POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058
