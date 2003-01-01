VOTING IS NOW OPEN!
VOL. 112, NO. 53 AUGUST 5-11, 2021
Police look
for two men
in Woodside
scooter theft
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
Police from the 108th Precinct are looking
for two men who stole an expensive
scooter from a Woodside delivery worker
on Wednesday, July 14.
The two men were sharing an e-scooter as they
approached the 41-year-old delivery man in front
of a restaurant at 62-01 Woodside Ave. around
6:30 p.m.
The perpetrators can be seen on surveillance
video as one dismounted the scooter and
demanded the victim’s scooter, removed the victim’s
helmet from the handlebars and threw it at
the man before taking off on the victim’s scooter,
according to the NYPD.
The victim was uninjured. The stolen red
Yamaha scooter is valued at $4,000, police said.
The man who took the Yamaha scooter was allegedly
wearing all black clothing with a hood,
and the second suspect was wearing a light blue
hoodie and shorts.
Police released surveillance video of the
incident.
No arrests have been made. The investigation
is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity
of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s
Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477)
or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public
can also submit their tips by logging onto the
CrimeStoppers website atnypdcrimestoppers.
com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
