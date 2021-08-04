VOTING IS NOW OPEN!
SINCE 1908
JULY 29 - AUGUST 4, 2021
Suspect sought
in stabbing near
Sunnyside
Arch: NYPD
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
Police from the 108th Precinct are looking for a
man in connection with a robbery and assault just
steps away from the iconic Sunnyside Arch early
Saturday morning.
The suspect could be seen on a surveillance camera
as he approached a 51-year-old man in front of
a storefront at 46-12 Greenpoint Ave. just before 2
a.m. on July 17, and attempted to make off with the
victim’s scooter.
Aft er initial resistance from the man, the assailant
pulled a knife and stabbed him in the torso
and slashed him in the neck before wrestling the
scooter away and fl eeing in an unknown direction,
according to the NYPD.
EMS responded to the scene and transported the
victim to Elmhurst General Hospital where he was
reported to be in stable condition, police said.
The suspect wore a backpack and was wearing a
dark T-shirt and jeans with dark sneakers.
No arrests have been made and the investigation
is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to the
identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s
Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477)
or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public
can also submit their tips by logging onto the
CrimeStoppers website atnypdcrimestoppers.com,
or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
Teens
arrested
in Middle
Village
beating
