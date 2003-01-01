Your Neighborhood Market
A driver fatally ran over a
young man lying in the
middle of a street near the
Queens/Brooklyn border early Sunday
morning, according to the NYPD.
Jose Flores-Sanches, 29, was
lying on his back in the crosswalk
at Menahan Street in Ridgewood
at 2:37 a.m. on July 18, when the
64-year-old driver heading southeast
on Cypress Avenue turned onto
Menahan Street and struck him with
his vehicle, according to cops.
A police spokesperson said it
is not known why Flores-Sanches
was splayed out on the road just
two blocks away from his Greene
Avenue home in Bushwick before
the collision.
The driver remained on the scene
and police have not made any arrests.
Over the past decade, there has
only been one other collision with
three people injured at that intersection,
according to data collected by
NYC Crash Mapper, a relatively low
number compared to just down the
block at Grove Street, where there
have been seven crashes with seven
injured and one person killed since
2011.
Glendale community group delivers giftft s to 50 new mothers
at the Wyckoffff Heights Medical Center
Crowley concedes
Queens borough
president race
to Donovan
Richards
Page 7
Courtesy of Glendale Kiwanis
VOL. 112, NO. 51 JULY 22-28, 2021
HELPING OUT!
See Page 6
Summer
SPECIAL
