FDNY battles three-alarm fi re in Maspeth warehouse BY BILL PARRY BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM The FDNY battled a three-alarm blaze in a Maspeth warehouse late at night on Tuesday, June 29, that left nine firefighters with minor injuries. Nearly 140 firefighters dealt with extreme temperatures and heavy smoke conditions at the two-story commercial building at 55-30 58th St. just after 10:30 p.m. The building, operated by Huang Jia Inc., housed paper and cardboard supplies. It had been shut down since New Year's Day for violating COVID-19 protocols, after law enforcement discovered more than 10 people in the establishment during a party. Firefighters were forced to use ladders and power saws to cut through metal security gates and plywood and to break glass just to gain access to the fire. Thirty-three units and 138 members of the FDNY operated five hose lines to knock down the blaze. The fire was placed under control just before 3 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, June 30. A total of nine firefighters were treated for injuries they suffered while battling the blaze, but they were relatively minor in nature, according to FDNY officials. WELL-DESERVED Minitalia Pizzeria owner honored for his 43 years of service to Ridgewood community Queens lawmakers join Glendale residents in calling for a solution to quality-of-life issues on Edsall Avenue Page 4 VOL. 112 NO. 49 JULY 8-14, 2021