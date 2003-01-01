NOMINATIONS ARE NOW CLOSED!
FDNY battles
three-alarm
fi re in Maspeth
warehouse
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
The FDNY battled a three-alarm
blaze in a Maspeth warehouse
late at night on Tuesday, June
29, that left nine firefighters with
minor injuries.
Nearly 140 firefighters dealt with
extreme temperatures and heavy
smoke conditions at the two-story
commercial building at 55-30 58th
St. just after 10:30 p.m.
The building, operated by Huang
Jia Inc., housed paper and cardboard
supplies. It had been shut
down since New Year’s Day for
violating COVID-19 protocols, after
law enforcement discovered more
than 10 people in the establishment
during a party.
Firefighters were forced to use
ladders and power saws to cut
through metal security gates and
plywood and to break glass just to
gain access to the fire.
Thirty-three units and 138 members
of the FDNY operated five hose
lines to knock down the blaze. The
fire was placed under control just
before 3 a.m. on the morning of
Wednesday, June 30.
A total of nine firefighters were
treated for injuries they suffered
while battling the blaze, but they
were relatively minor in nature,
according to FDNY officials.
WELL-DESERVED
Minitalia Pizzeria owner honored for his 43
years of service to Ridgewood community
Queens lawmakers
join Glendale
residents in calling
for a solution to
quality-of-life issues
on Edsall Avenue
Page 4
Photo courtesy of Holden’s offi ce
VOL. 112 NO. 49 JULY 8-14, 2021
See Page 4
