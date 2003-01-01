Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
Queens Criminal
Court dismisses
thousands of lowlevel
marijuana
cases
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
Thousands of misdemeanor marijuana
cases were dismissed and sealed in
Queens Criminal Court last week after
District Attorney Melinda Katz appeared virtually
before Judge Jerry Iannece.
Katz asked the court to dismiss 894 cases
involving defendants who are awaiting arraignment
on desk appearance tickets and
summonses; have cases presently pending in
criminal court; have previously pleaded guilty
to marijuana charges; and/or have outstanding
warrants for marijuana and marijuana-related
offenses.
The DA requested that all warrants be vacated
and the cases dismissed and sealed. Additionally,
2,361 cases where defendants were
issued summonses for marijuana offenses and
currently have outstanding warrants. The DA
asked the court to dismiss and seal the cases.
“For many years, I have advocated for the
decriminalization of recreational marijuana
use and other low-level, marijuana-related
offenses. Since taking office, I have declined
to prosecute these cases for the significant
reason that criminalization of marijuana had
a disproportionate impact on communities of
color.”
Courtesy of Senator Addabbo’s offi ce
l
