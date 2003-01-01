Your Neighborhood Market
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
Police from the 102nd Precinct
are looking for two men in
connection with a shooting in
broad daylight on Tuesday, June 15,
in Woodhaven.
A man was wounded at the corner
of Jamaica Avenue and 90th Street
on Tuesday aft er he was involved
in a dispute over the sale of a gaspowered
scooter, according to
investigators.
One of the men drew a handgun
and allegedly fired the weapon,
striking the 24-year-old man in the
hip. The two suspects fl ed the scene
on foot and were last seen running
westbound on Jamaica Avenue
around 2:30 p.m., police said.
The victim was transported to
Jamaica Hospital by private means,
where he was reported to be in
stable condition.
The shooter was described by
police last seen wearing a blue face
mask, a white T-shirt, black shorts
and black and red sneakers. The second
suspect was described as a man
last seen wearing eyeglasses, an
orange T-shirt, blue jeans and black
sneakers, according to police.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects
is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime
Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS
(8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA
(74782).
Queens voters cast their ballots and now wait
for results of NYC primary elections
See Pages 10, 12-14
Ridgewood
man reuintes
Manhattan
nurse with lost
rescue dog
Page 2
Photo by Julia Moro
VOL. 112, NO. 47 JUNE 24-30, 2021
THE COUNT
IS ON!
Summer
SPECIAL
