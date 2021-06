Your Neighborhood Market 66-64 Fresh Pond Road Ridgewood, NY 11385 TEL: (718) 386-2907 • FAX (718) 586-3194 (LOCATED ON FRESH POND R.D. & MADISON STREET) 50¢ Cops seek two in Woodhaven shooting BY BILL PARRY BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS SINCE 1908 See Centerfold For This Week's Specials WE GLADLY ACCEPT: • U.S.D.A. FOOD STAMPS • W.I.C. • Debit Cards • Master Card • Visa • American Express STORE HOURS: • Mon.-Sat. 7am - 10pm »Sun, 7am-9pm NYC's Largest Real Estate Section Police from the 102nd Precinct are looking for two men in connection with a shooting in broad daylight on Tuesday, June 15, in Woodhaven. A man was wounded at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 90th Street on Tuesday aft er he was involved in a dispute over the sale of a gaspowered scooter, according to investigators. One of the men drew a handgun and allegedly fired the weapon, striking the 24-year-old man in the hip. The two suspects fl ed the scene on foot and were last seen running westbound on Jamaica Avenue around 2:30 p.m., police said. The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital by private means, where he was reported to be in stable condition. The shooter was described by police last seen wearing a blue face mask, a white T-shirt, black shorts and black and red sneakers. The second suspect was described as a man last seen wearing eyeglasses, an orange T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, according to police. Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). Queens voters cast their ballots and now wait for results of NYC primary elections See Pages 10, 12-14 Ridgewood man reuintes Manhattan nurse with lost rescue dog Page 2 Photo by Julia Moro Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com VOL. 112, NO. 47 JUNE 24-30, 2021 THE COUNT IS ON! TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 Summer SPECIAL link