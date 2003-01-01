Sign up to watch debates online at www.PoliticsNY.com/Debates
Man steals
$9,400 worth
of clothing in
Ridgewood
BY JULIA MORO
JMORO@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
Police are looking for an individual
who stole packages of
clothing valued at $9,400 on
the Ridgewood/Maspeth border last
month.
A man entered a commercial
building at 46-55 Metropolitan Ave.
through the front garage around 7
p.m. on May 2, according to offi cials
from the 104 Precinct. The individual
fl ed in an unknown direction but
was caught on surveillance video,
obtained from the incident location.
The suspect is described as being
approximately 25 to 30 years old, 5
feet 6 inches tall and about 170 pounds.
He has a light complexion, brown eyes
and dark curly hair. He was last seen
in a black T-shirt with a red heart on
the front and black shorts.
Police say they believe the man
was acting alone and they have not
noticed a pattern of burglaries in the
area linked to this case.
Anyone with information is asked
to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or
for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).
People can also submit their tips
by logging onto the Crime Stoppers
website, nypdcrimestoppers.com.
Tips can also be submitted on Twitter
@NYPDTips.
VOL. 112, NO. 44 JUNE 3-9, 2021
NEVER FORGET
