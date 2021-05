Your Neighborhood Market 66-64 Fresh Pond Road Ridgewood, NY 11385 TEL: (718) 386-2907 • FAX (718) 586-3194 (LOCATED ON FRESH POND R.D. & MADISON STREET) 50¢ Three dead after car plunges into Newtown Creek BY BILL PARRY BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS SINCE 1908 See Centerfold For This Week's Specials WE GLADLY ACCEPT: • U.S.D.A. FOOD STAMPS • W.I.C. • Debit Cards • Master Card • Visa • American Express STORE HOURS: • Mon.-Sat. 7am - 10pm »Sun, 7am-9pm NYC's Largest Real Estate Section An Elmhurst man was among three people pulled from the murky depths of Newtown Creek in Long Island City after a “souped up sedan” plunged into the waterway early Saturday morning on May 22, according to the authorities. Luis Cuadros, 30, of Lamont Avenue, was pulled from the wreckage aft er NYPD divers responded to a 911 call and discovered the submerged vehicle in the creek along Borden Avenue near Review Avenue, two straightaways long-favored by drag racers. “Within 10 minutes aft er the 911 call, we had divers in the water and approximately 10 minutes aft er that, we recovered two victims and pulled them out of the water,” said FDNY Deputy Chief Fred Mallett. Cuadros and 25-year-old Quameek Mack of Freeport, Long Island, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in Astoria, where they were pronounced dead. A third unidentified 30-year-old victim was found later in the morning and taken to Cornell Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling westbound on Borden Avenue around 4:45 a.m. at “an apparent high rate of speed” when the vehicle lost control, struck a Jersey barrier and entered Newtown Creek. “Speed was a factor in the crash,” an NYPD spokesman said. Happy ‘A GREAT SUCCESS’ Glendale-based freight railway named EPA ‘Smart Way’ partner Page 2 Photo courtesy of Councilman Robert Holden’s offi ce Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com VOL. 112, NO. 43 MAY 27 - JUNE 2, 2021 Middle Village councilman hosts free pet food giveaway See Page 28 TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 Memorial Day link