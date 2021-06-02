Your Neighborhood Market
An Elmhurst man was among
three people pulled from the
murky depths of Newtown
Creek in Long Island City after a
“souped up sedan” plunged into the
waterway early Saturday morning on
May 22, according to the authorities.
Luis Cuadros, 30, of Lamont Avenue,
was pulled from the wreckage aft er
NYPD divers responded to a 911 call
and discovered the submerged vehicle
in the creek along Borden Avenue near
Review Avenue, two straightaways
long-favored by drag racers.
“Within 10 minutes aft er the 911
call, we had divers in the water and
approximately 10 minutes aft er that, we
recovered two victims and pulled them
out of the water,” said FDNY Deputy
Chief Fred Mallett.
Cuadros and 25-year-old Quameek
Mack of Freeport, Long Island, were
taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in Astoria,
where they were pronounced
dead.
A third unidentified 30-year-old
victim was found later in the morning
and taken to Cornell Hospital where he
was pronounced dead, police said.
A preliminary investigation determined
the vehicle was traveling westbound
on Borden Avenue around 4:45
a.m. at “an apparent high rate of speed”
when the vehicle lost control, struck a
Jersey barrier and entered Newtown
Creek.
“Speed was a factor in the crash,” an
NYPD spokesman said.
Happy
VOL. 112, NO. 43 MAY 27 - JUNE 2, 2021
Memorial Day
