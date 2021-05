Sign up to watch debates online at www.PoliticsNY.com/Debates 50¢ SINCE 1908 Two sought in connection with robbery of Rego Park spa: NYPD BY ANGÉLICA ACEVEDO AACEVEDO@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS NYC's Largest Real Estate Section Police are searching for two men who allegedly posed as police and robbed a spa in Rego Park last month. Two unidentifi ed individuals entered 8151 Spa, located at 85-51 Eliot Ave., on April 18 at about 10:30 a.m, authorities say. Once inside, one of the individuals said he was a police offi cer and demanded the money, police said. The two then took $1,900 in cash as well as three cellphones, according to police. They then left in a gray, four-door Ford Focus westbound on Eliot Avenue toward 85th Street. Police released a surveillance video of the incident. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website atnypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. FINDING ‘FUR-EVER’ HOMES Middle Village councilman hosts pet adoption event See Page 5 New York adopts new CDC mask guidelines Page 3 Photo via Twitter/@BobHoldenNYC Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com VOL. 112, NO. 42 MAY 20-26, 2021 TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 link