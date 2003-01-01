Sign up to watch debates online at www.PoliticsNY.com/Debates
50¢
Homeless man
arrested after
fatal fi ght with
acquaintance
in Ridgewood:
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
SINCE 1908
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
A 38-year-old homeless man is
dead aft er suff ering severe
injuries in a fi ght he had a
with a homeless acquaintance, who
has been arrested and charged with
his murder in Ridgewood, according
to the police.
On Friday, April 30, around 3
a.m., Lukasz Ruszczyk and Piotr
Wilk, 35, were heavily intoxicated
and got into a physical fight on the
southwest corner of Putnam and
Forest avenues, according to the
NYPD.
Medical responders were called
to the scene and arrived to find
Ruszczyk with “significant injury,”
police said.
The 38-year-old was taken to
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center,
where he died of his injuries on
Tuesday, May 4.
Wilk, who had been arrested
at the hospital on April 30, was
charged with murder on Tuesday,
according to the NYPD.
Police could not confirm the
cause of the fight.
The investigation is ongoing.
Maspeth Federal
Savings Bank
off ers remote
fi nancial literacy
resources for
local schools
Page 4
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 112, NO. 41 MAY 13-19, 2021
TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY.
POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058
NYPD
FAST-MOVING
FIRE
Four injured in blaze at two-story
home in Ridgewood
See Page 10
/Debates
/QNS.com
link