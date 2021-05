Sign up to watch debates online at www.PoliticsNY.com/Debates 50¢ Homeless man arrested after fatal fi ght with acquaintance in Ridgewood: BY JACOB KAYE JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS SINCE 1908 NYC's Largest Real Estate Section A 38-year-old homeless man is dead aft er suff ering severe injuries in a fi ght he had a with a homeless acquaintance, who has been arrested and charged with his murder in Ridgewood, according to the police. On Friday, April 30, around 3 a.m., Lukasz Ruszczyk and Piotr Wilk, 35, were heavily intoxicated and got into a physical fight on the southwest corner of Putnam and Forest avenues, according to the NYPD. Medical responders were called to the scene and arrived to find Ruszczyk with “significant injury,” police said. The 38-year-old was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he died of his injuries on Tuesday, May 4. Wilk, who had been arrested at the hospital on April 30, was charged with murder on Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Police could not confirm the cause of the fight. The investigation is ongoing. Maspeth Federal Savings Bank off ers remote fi nancial literacy resources for local schools Page 4 Photo by Lloyd Mitchell Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com VOL. 112, NO. 41 MAY 13-19, 2021 TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 NYPD FAST-MOVING FIRE Four injured in blaze at two-story home in Ridgewood See Page 10 /Debates