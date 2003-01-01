Sign up to watch debates online at www.PoliticsNY.com/Debates
50¢
Police seek
man who
snatched safe
from home
in Glendale
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
SINCE 1908
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
Police are on the lookout for the
thief who nabbed a safe from
inside a home in Glendale over
the weekend.
According to the authorities, an
unidentifi ed man broke into a home
located near 60th Place and Grove
Street, around 6 p.m., on Saturday,
May 1.
Getting in the home through a
basement window, the man found a
safe, which had around $3,000 inside
it, cops said.
Grabbing the safe, the man fl ed the
home in an unknown direction.
As part of their investigation, police
recovered surveillance footage
of the suspect from around the time
and location of the burglary.
No arrests have been made and the
investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects is
asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477)
or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips
by logging onto the CrimeStoppers
website atnypdcrimestoppers.com,
or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
Maspeth H.S.
student club
cleans graffi ti
off local
buildings
Page 2
APhoto by Angélica Acevedo
Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 112, NO. 40 MAY 6-12, 2021
‘HOUSING IS
A HUMAN
RIGHT!’
Ridgewood residents march
against displacement on
International Workers Day
See Page 35
TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY.
POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058
link
/Debates
/Debates
link
/Debates
/atnypdcrimestoppers.com
/QNS.com
link