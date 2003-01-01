WINNERS HAVE
BY BILL PARRY
A Glendale man was arrested earlier
this month for allegedly breaking into
two Fresh Meadows homes last week,
according to authorities, a er previously being
arraigned on grand larceny charges in a
separate incident last month.
Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson
Heights were acting on a tip when they arrested
Emmanuel Rosario, 32, of 66th Street,
on April 6 and charged him with robbery and
two counts of burglary.
Rosario allegedly broke into an apartment
near 188th Street and 64th Avenue around 4
p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, where a 49-yearold
woman was napping. She woke up to fi nd
Rosario standing over her bed while holding
her cellphone, police said. The woman then
jumped out of bed and chased the suspect out
of her apartment.
As Rosario was exiting the Fresh Meadows
apartment, he suddenly turned toward the
victim and threw her against a wall while
pinning her hands behind her, according
to authorities. He then sexually abused her
before running o on foot in an unknown
direction, police said.
About a half hour a er the assault occurred,
Rosario allegedly broke into a shed
at a home at 185th Street and 186th Lane, police
said.
