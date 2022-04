WINNERS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED! SEE IF YOUR FAVORITES WON BY HEADING TO @bestoftheboro 2022 BESTOF.QNS.COM Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com VOL. 113, NO. 35 APRIL 814, 2022 BY BILL PARRY BPARRYSCHNEPSMEDIA.COM QNS SINCE 1908 More than 200 fi refi ghters battled a massive fi ve-alarm fi re at a plumbing and electrical warehouse in Richmond Hill last week, according to FDNY. The blaze broke out at 138-18 101st Ave. at around 6:45 p.m. on March 30, and the fi rst units began arriving on the scene three minutes later, fi nding heavy smoke conditions at the one-story commercial building that housed a shop and an industrial warehouse. Firefi ghters were forced to conduct a defensive attack due to the threat of a structural collapse, according to the FDNY. Firefi ghters had to deal with water pressure issues with the hydrant mainline, according to FDNY Acting Chief of Department John Hodgens, but the Department of Environmental Protection solved that and FDNY used fi ve hose lines to battle the blaze. The fi re went to fi ve alarms, dispatching 44 units and more than 200 fi refi ghters and EMS personnel. Five tower ladders were deployed and the blaze was brought under control at 1:11 a.m. the next morning, with two minor injuries to fi refi ghters, according to an FDNY spokesman. Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell. American Cancer Society’s annual walk returns to Juniper Valley Park Page 4 50¢ NYC's Largest Real Estate Section FDNY battles massive fi re at Richmond Hill warehouse QNS le photo NO END IN SIGHT Hundreds of 911 calls, dozens of arrests related to crime spike near Glendale’s Cooper Avenue shelter See Page 2 TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 /BESTOF.QNS.COM