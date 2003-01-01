WINNERS HAVE
VOL. 113, NO. 35 APRIL 814, 2022
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRYSCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
QNS
SINCE 1908
More than 200 fi refi ghters battled a
massive fi ve-alarm fi re at a plumbing
and electrical warehouse in
Richmond Hill last week, according to
FDNY.
The blaze broke out at 138-18 101st Ave.
at around 6:45 p.m. on March 30, and the
fi rst units began arriving on the scene
three minutes later, fi nding heavy smoke
conditions at the one-story commercial
building that housed a shop and an industrial
warehouse. Firefi ghters were forced
to conduct a defensive attack due to the
threat of a structural collapse, according
to the FDNY.
Firefi ghters had to deal with water pressure
issues with the hydrant mainline,
according to FDNY Acting Chief of Department
John Hodgens, but the Department
of Environmental Protection solved that
and FDNY used fi ve hose lines to battle the
blaze.
The fi re went to fi ve alarms, dispatching
44 units and more than 200 fi refi ghters
and EMS personnel. Five tower ladders
were deployed and the blaze was brought
under control at 1:11 a.m. the next morning,
with two minor injuries to fi refi ghters,
according to an FDNY spokesman.
Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.
American Cancer
Society’s annual
walk returns to
Juniper Valley Park
Page 4
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
FDNY battles
massive fi re at
Richmond Hill
warehouse
NO END IN SIGHT
Hundreds of 911 calls, dozens of arrests related to crime spike near
Glendale’s Cooper Avenue shelter
See Page 2
