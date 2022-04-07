See Centerfold
SINCE 1908
VOL. 113, NO. 34 APRIL 1 APRIL 7, 2022
BY BILL PARRY
Police from the 104th Precinct are
looking for three men who tried to
rip o a family entertainment business
located at the Shops at Atlas Park in
Glendale earlier this month.
Authorities say that the three suspects
entered the Laser Bounce Family Fun
Center located at 80-28 Cooper Ave. just
before 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. Once
inside, the three men entered an o ce at
the facility and one of them attempted to
open a safe while the other two acted as
lookouts and distracted employees at the
location, police said.
The trio failed and fl ed the location
empty-handed. There were no injuries
during the incident, police said.
The NYPD released surveillance images
of the three suspects. One was wearing a
dark jacket; another wore a black hooded
sweatshirt with a black baseball cap; and
the third suspect was wearing a blue and
white long-sleeved shirt.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects is asked to
call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline
at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish,
888-57-PISTA (74782).
All calls and messages are kept
confi dential.
More than 50 new
Citi Bike locations
coming to
Ridgewood area
before summer
Page 4
Trio attempted to
break into safe
at Laser Bounce
Family Fun in
Glendale: NYPD
Photo by Adrian Childress
NEVER FORGET
Middle Village elected o cials, residents remember Triangle
Shirtwaist Factory fi re on its 111th anniversary
See Page 13
