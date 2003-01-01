Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
Man steals
phones from
Ridgewood
T-Mobile store
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
The NYPD is looking for a man
who snagged two cell phones
from a T-Mobile in Ridgewood
earlier this month.
On Thursday, March 18, around
11:45 a.m., an unidentified man
walked into the T-Mobile, located at
66-97 Fresh Pond Road, according
to the police.
After scanning the store for a
few moments, the man made his
way a section of the store where
phones were displayed, video of
the incident shows.
He then took out a pair of scissors
and cut the security wires attached
to two phones, cops said.
With the phones in hand, the
man ran out of the store and
fled the location in an unknown
direction.
No arrests have been made and
the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspect
is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime
Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS
(8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA
(74782). The public can also submit
their tips by logging onto the
CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.
com, or on Twitter
@NYPDTips.
link