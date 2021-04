Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com SINCE 1908 VOL. 112, NO. 35 APRIL 1-7, 2021 Man steals phones from Ridgewood T-Mobile store BY JACOB KAYE JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS The NYPD is looking for a man who snagged two cell phones from a T-Mobile in Ridgewood earlier this month. On Thursday, March 18, around 11:45 a.m., an unidentified man walked into the T-Mobile, located at 66-97 Fresh Pond Road, according to the police. After scanning the store for a few moments, the man made his way a section of the store where phones were displayed, video of the incident shows. He then took out a pair of scissors and cut the security wires attached to two phones, cops said. With the phones in hand, the man ran out of the store and fled the location in an unknown direction. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers. com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. OPEN FOR BUSINESS New luxury spa opens its doors on Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village See Page 27 Last minute tips to ensure a great Easter celebration Pages 15-25 50¢ NYC's Largest Real Estate Section TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 Photo courtesy of Edyta Maselbas 2021 WINNERS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED! SEE IF YOUR FAVORITES WON BY HEADING TO BESTOF.QNS.COM @bestoftheboro link