BY BILL PARRY
Police from the 104th Precinct in
Ridgewood and Transit District
33 are looking for an alleged pervert
in connection with a public lewdness
incident aboard an M train in
Middle Village on earlier this month.
Just before midnight on March 12,
the suspect approached the young
woman on a downtown M train at
the Metropolitan Avenue station in
Middle Village, police said.
The man proceeded to expose himself
and masturbated in front of the victim
before fl eeing the train at the Metropolitan
Avenue station, police said.
The woman was not injured during
the incident.
The NYPD released a photo of the
suspect who has unkempt hair and a
beard.
He was last seen wearing a maroon
hooded jacket with a black backpack,
blue jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects is asked
to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for
Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips
by logging onto the CrimeStoppers
website at nypdcrimestoppers.com,
or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls and messages are kept
conidential.
Creep allegedly
pleasured
himself in front
of woman on
M train in
Middle Village
