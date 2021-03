50¢ Cops seek Glendale package BY JACOB KAYE JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS SINCE 1908 NYC's Largest Real Estate Section The NYPD is looking for a man who stole several packages that belonged to residents of a Glendale apartment building earlier this month. On Wednesday, March 3, around 4:40 p.m., the unidentified man walked into the foyer of an apartment building located near 64th Street and Madison Avenue, according to the NYPD. Spotting a few packages on the ground in front of the door, the man picked them up and stuffed them into his jacket, cops said. He then left the building and walked westbound on Madison Street. No one was injured as a result of the burglary. Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers. com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Tips on how to refresh your garden and outdoor living space Pages 18-28 Photo courtesy of Tamara Frazier 2021 Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com VOL. 112, NO. 33 MARCH 18-24, 2021 TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 thief UPGRADED! Three rent-regulated Glendale apartment buildings undergo $5 million upgrade with new ownership See Page 4 WINNERS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED! SEE IF YOUR FAVORITES WON BY HEADING TO BESTOF.QNS.COM @bestoftheboro link