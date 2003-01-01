50¢
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
The NYPD is looking for a man
who stole several packages
that belonged to residents of a
Glendale apartment building earlier
this month.
On Wednesday, March 3, around
4:40 p.m., the unidentified man
walked into the foyer of an apartment
building located near 64th
Street and Madison Avenue, according
to the NYPD.
Spotting a few packages on the
ground in front of the door, the man
picked them up and stuffed them
into his jacket, cops said.
He then left the building and
walked westbound on Madison
Street.
No one was injured as a result of
the burglary.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspect
is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime
Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS
(8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA
(74782).
The public can also submit their
tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers
website at nypdcrimestoppers.
com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
