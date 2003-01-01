Your Neighborhood Market
A lone gunman targeted two Dollar
Tree stores in less than 24
hours in western Queens last
month, according to the NYPD.
Police from the 104th Precinct in
Ridgewood and the 108th Precinct in
Long Island City are searching for the
man who walked into the Dollar Tree
located at 78-02 Metropolitan Ave. in
Middle Village just before 9:30 p.m. on
Saturday, Feb. 26, and allegedly pulled
out a black and silver handgun while
demanding cash inside the manager’s
offi ce, police said. The 52-year-old employee
complied and the gunman fl ed
on foot with approximately $3,300 in
cash to parts unknown, according to
the NYPD. There were no injuries as a
result of the incident.
The following day, the suspect
entered a Dollar Tree store located at
39-09 Queens Blvd. and approached a
cashier demanding cash from the safe
while allegedly showing the silver and
black handgun, police said.
The cashier complied and the suspect
fl ed on foot with $1,138 in cash in
an unknown direction. There were no
injuries at the location.
The NYPD described the suspect
as a man with a medium complexion,
between 20 and 30 years of age, 160 to
180 pounds with a medium build.
VOL. 113, NO. 32 MARCH 17-23, 2022
2022
