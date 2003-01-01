50¢
Teenager
assaulted,
robbed by
gang outside
Ridgewood
Dunkin’: NYPD
A teenager was attacked and
robbed in broad daylight
as he sat outside a Dunkin’
shop located at 325 Wyckoff Ave.
in Ridgewood last month.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was
sitting at a table outside drinking
coffee just after 2 p.m. on Saturday,
Feb. 19, when he was approached
by five men who, without provocation,
struck him in the face.
The group forcibly removed the
young man’s Apple 11 iPhone and
AirPods before taking off on foot.
The gang was last seen heading
southbound on Myrtle Avenue and
was captured on surveillance video
about 10 minutes later entering
the subway station at the corner
on Wyckoff and Myrtle Avenues.
Although the victim sustained
a minor injury to his face, he refused
medical attention, according
to authorities.
Anyone with information in
regard to this incident is asked to
call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or
for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their
tips by logging onto the Crime
Stoppers website at crimestoppers.
nypdonline.org/, on Twitter
@NYPDTips.
All calls and messages are
strictly confidential.
