Teenager assaulted, robbed by gang outside Ridgewood Dunkin': NYPD

A teenager was attacked and robbed in broad daylight as he sat outside a Dunkin' shop located at 325 Wyckoff Ave. in Ridgewood last month. Police say a 17-year-old boy was sitting at a table outside drinking coffee just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, when he was approached by five men who, without provocation, struck him in the face. The group forcibly removed the young man's Apple 11 iPhone and AirPods before taking off on foot. The gang was last seen heading southbound on Myrtle Avenue and was captured on surveillance video about 10 minutes later entering the subway station at the corner on Wyckoff and Myrtle Avenues. Although the victim sustained a minor injury to his face, he refused medical attention, according to authorities. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Shops at Atlas Park honored for role in boosting blood donations

Schumer, Meng rally in Rego Park, call for accessible subway renovations

MARCH 10-16, 2022