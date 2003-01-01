50¢
Man breaks
into car in
Ridgewood,
stealing
cash and
credit card
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
SINCE 1908
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
Police from the 104th Precinct in
Ridgewood are looking for a man
who broke into a car parked on
Seneca Avenue in January and took off
with cash and a credit card.
At around 6:30 in the morning of
Tuesday, Jan. 11, a 25-year-old man went
to the car he had parked in front of 976
Seneca Ave. and discovered over a
thousand dollars and a credit card were
missing before calling the authorities.
An investigation determined that on
the night before, around 10 p.m., a man
broke the window of the vehicle and
took the man’s property. An attempt
was made to make purchases with the
victim’s credit card at a deli located at
545 Central Ave. in Bushwick, Brooklyn,
police said. However, it is unclear
if any charges were successful and the
suspect fl ed the deli on foot, police said.
The NYPD released surveillance
images of the suspect from the deli
and described him as 30 to 40 years of
age. He had a beard and was wearing a
dark hooded jacket with a gray knit cap,
a blue plaid shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects is asked to
call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline
at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish,
888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls and
messages are kept confi dential.
‘ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN’
Ridgewood business owner concerned for friends
and family amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
DOT adds new
safety measures
to dangerous
intersection
in Glendale
Page 2
Photo by Carlotta Mohamed
Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 113, NO. 30 MARCH 3-9, 2022
See Page 6
TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY.
POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058
link
link
/QNS.com
link