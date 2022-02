50¢ Rego Park thieves nab woman’s designer purse, cash BY JENNA BAGCAL SINCE 1908 JBAGCAL@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM NYC's Largest Real Estate Section @JENNA_BAGCAL Police are looking for pair of thieves who stole a designer purse and $200 in cash from a woman in Rego Park earlier this month. According to police reports, a 31-year-old woman was walking on Queens Boulevard near 63rd Avenue just past midnight on Feb. 12, when two men on a moped approached her from behind and forcefully took her $500 Prada purse and $200 in cash from her hand. The thieves then allegedly fl ed northwest on Queens Boulevard. There were no reported injuries as a result of the theft , cops said. The Rego Park thieves were later observed on surveillance video at around 1:38 a.m. trying to use the victim’s credit card in a convenience store near Logan Street and Fulton Street in Brooklyn. Police said that the fi rst suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black gloves and a black balaclava. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket and black balaclava. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips. COOPER AVE. COLLISION Two teens injured aftft er scooter collides with car in Glendale See Page 3 Holden calls for additional funding for police precinct renovations Page 6 Photo by David Pozarycki Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com VOL. 113, NO. 29 FEBRUARY 24 - MARCH 2, 2022 TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 link