Rego Park
thieves nab
woman’s
designer
purse, cash
BY JENNA BAGCAL
Police are looking for pair of
thieves who stole a designer
purse and $200 in cash from
a woman in Rego Park earlier this
month.
According to police reports, a
31-year-old woman was walking on
Queens Boulevard near 63rd Avenue
just past midnight on Feb. 12, when
two men on a moped approached her
from behind and forcefully took her
$500 Prada purse and $200 in cash
from her hand. The thieves then
allegedly fl ed northwest on Queens
Boulevard.
There were no reported injuries as
a result of the theft , cops said.
The Rego Park thieves were later
observed on surveillance video at
around 1:38 a.m. trying to use the
victim’s credit card in a convenience
store near Logan Street and Fulton
Street in Brooklyn.
Police said that the fi rst suspect
was last seen wearing a black jacket,
black gloves and a black balaclava.
The second suspect was last seen
wearing a black jacket and black
balaclava.
Anyone with information in regard
to this incident is asked to call
the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline
at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish,
888-57-PISTA (74782). The public
can also submit their tips by logging
onto the CrimeStoppers website at
crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or
on Twitter @NYPDTips.
