The New York Lottery announced
that a top prize-winning ticket
for the Feb. 5 Take 5 drawing
was sold in Maspeth.
A tobacco retail dealer located at 57-
34 61st St. in Maspeth sold one prizewinning
ticket worth $21,003.50.
Queens has had a stroke of luck in
recent months, with multiple winners
across the borough in Ridgewood,
Whitestone and Corona.
Earlier this month, the Eliot Convenient
and Grocery located at 57-34
61st St. in Middle Village sold one
prize-winning ticket worth $15,786.
And last month, a ticket worth
$21,853.50 was purchased at YZ 99
Cents Store, located at 817 Seneca Ave.
in Ridgewood.
Take 5 players with midday and
evening draws on the same ticket
should check their numbers at nylottery.
ny.gov to determine if they have
the winning numbers.
Numbers are drawn from a fi eld of
one through 39. The drawing is televised
twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30
p.m. Winnings may be claimed up to
one year from the date of the drawing.
The New York Lottery is the largest
and most profi table lottery in North
America, contributing $3.59 billion in
the fi scal year 2020-21 to help support
education in the state through ticket
sales.
New Yorkers struggling with a
gambling addiction, or those who
know someone with a gambling addiction,
can fi nd help by calling the
state’s toll-free, confi dential HOPEline
at 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369) or by
texting HOPENY (467369).
Acting state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett with Gov. Kathy Hochul. Kevin P. Coughlin / Offi ce of the Governor
