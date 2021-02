50¢ WINNERS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED! SEE IF YOUR FAVORITES WON BY HEADING TO BESTOF.QNS.COM Deputies bust illegal Maspeth party attended by more than 150 people, fi ne security guard BY JACOB KAYE JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS SINCE 1908 @bestoftheboro NYC's Largest Real Estate Section Sheriff ’s deputies busted an i l legal Maspeth party with around 165 people in attendance early Sunday morning, according to the authorities. New York City sherif f ’s deputies broke up the bash, located at 50-00 Grand Ave., on Sunday, Feb. 7, around 2 a.m., according to the sheriff ’s office. The party boasted a crowd of 165 people, an unlicensed bar and a DJ booth, law enforcement officials said. The party was found to allegedly be in violation of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order barring non-essential mass gatherings. Party-goers quickly left without incident after the deputies shut down the shindig. Deputies issued Jose Lopez, a 41-year-old security guard from the Bronx, a fine of $1,000 for failing to protect health and safety. No other party promoters were identified, fined or arrested. Maspeth High School social worker helps seniors complete online registration for COVID-19 vaccine Page 26 Photo by Gabriele Holtermann 2021 Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com VOL. 112, NO. 28 FEBRUARY 11-17, 2021 WORKING FOR A SOLUTION Myrtle Avenue small business owners share their concerns with Ridgewood City Council candidate TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 link