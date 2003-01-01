50¢
Deputies bust
illegal Maspeth
party attended
by more than
150 people, fi ne
security guard
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
SINCE 1908
Sheriff ’s deputies busted an
i l legal Maspeth party
with around 165 people in
attendance early Sunday morning,
according to the authorities.
New York City sherif f ’s
deputies broke up the bash, located
at 50-00 Grand Ave., on Sunday,
Feb. 7, around 2 a.m., according to
the sheriff ’s office.
The party boasted a crowd of 165
people, an unlicensed bar and a DJ
booth, law enforcement officials
said.
The party was found to allegedly
be in violation of Governor
Andrew Cuomo’s executive order
barring non-essential mass
gatherings.
Party-goers quickly left without
incident after the deputies shut
down the shindig.
Deputies issued Jose Lopez, a
41-year-old security guard from
the Bronx, a fine of $1,000 for failing
to protect health and safety.
No other party promoters were
identified, fined or arrested.
Maspeth High School
social worker helps
seniors complete
online registration for
COVID-19 vaccine
Photo by Gabriele Holtermann
2021
VOL. 112, NO. 28 FEBRUARY 11-17, 2021
WORKING FOR
A SOLUTION
Myrtle Avenue small business owners
share their concerns with Ridgewood
City Council candidate
