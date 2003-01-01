50¢
Woodhaven
beer heist
suspect sought
in two other
BY BILL PARRY
BPARRY@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
SINCE 1908
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
Police from the 104th Precinct in
Ridgewood have determined that
one of the men who pulled off a
dangerous beer heist at a Woodhaven
gas station last month is also being
sought in connection with separate robbery
and grand larceny auto incidents
investigations in the area.
Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan.
30, the two suspects entered a Shell gas
station located at 90-05 Myrtle Ave.
near Forest Park and began to remove
four cases of beer without paying for
them, police said.
A 54-year-old employee tried to
stop them but they pushed him away
and one pulled out a fi rearm while
the other showed a knife, according to
authorities. The two men then exited
the station with the beer and took off
in a black 2022 Ford Explorer.
There were no injuries reported,
police said.
Investigators say one of those men
is also being sought for using a stolen
credit card to make an unauthorized
purchase on Tuesday, Jan. 18, inside of
73-12 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village.
The credit card was removed from
a 20-year-old victim’s vehicle, which
was parked in front of 77-34 66th Rd.,
according to authorities.
Investigators believe the suspect is
the same individual who was captured
on video surveillance on Jan. 19 near
Metropolitan Avenue and 74th Street.
Authorities say that a 37-year-old
woman left her 2018 Mazda sedan
unattended while still running and
the suspect entered the car and
drove off eastbound on Metropolitan
Avenue.
Ridgewood artist
helps create
new educational
program for city’s
Department of
Sanitation
Page 3
Photo via NYC Parks
Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 113, NO. 27 FEBRUARY 10-16, 2022
TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY.
POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058
crimes
ON THE
MEND
Juniper Valley Park construction
to begin again ‘in the coming weeks’
See Page 2
link
/QNS.com
link