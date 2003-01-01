Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
SINCE 1908
VOL. 112, NO. 27 FEBRUARY 4-10, 2021
THE
PULSE OF
OUR CITY
Regardless of where you are this
Friday, put on your favorite shade
of crimson during “National Wear
Red Day,” the American Heart Association’s
annual awareness campaign held
on the fi rst Friday ever February.
Traditionally, you would see a sea of
red out in the streets and workplaces of
New York City. The COVID-19 pandemic,
of course, has changed the dynamic, with
so many of us working these days from
the comforts of home while staying safe.
Yet this change shouldn’t stop us from
observing this important custom to raise
public awareness about the risks of heart
disease, particularly among women. For
our company, that means continuing
our tradition of making the covers of
this and our other publications red for
the occasion.
Every American is at risk of heart disease;
for some, it’s a tragic circumstance
of lifestyle, but for too many, it’s a result
of genetics.
Those with the highest risk are individuals
with a history of heart disease in
the family. Lifestyle also plays a role; what
you eat, what you weigh, what you do and
whether you smoke are all potential risk
factors.
One in three women, on average,
die of heart disease and stroke every
year, according to the American Heart
Association.
These silent killers constitute the
‘Go Red’ to help stay heart healthy and save lives
leading cause of death among American
women — and yet, most of these tragedies
can be avoided through early detection
and treatment.
It’s important to know the symptoms
of a possible heart attack. The life you
save could be your own, or someone you
love.
The symptoms include pain or
50¢
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
uncomfortable pressure in the
center of your chest; pain or discomfort
in the arms, back, neck
or jaw; shortness of breath; a
cold sweat; nausea; vomiting; and
lightheadedness.
Chest pain is the most common
heart attack symptom for everyone,
but the American Heart Association
notes that women are oft en
more likely to suff er other common
symptoms.
If you or someone you love experiences
potential heart attack symptoms,
don’t waste time. Call 911, go to
a hospital and get treatment.
Every second counts. It could
mean the diff erence between life
and death.
Knowing the symptoms of heart
disease, along with advanced
medical care in recent years, have
helped millions of people overcome
the odds and live long lives.
Of course, all of us can do plenty
in our own lives to be healthy
— such as watching our diets, getting
more exercise, putting down
cigarettes and cigars for good, and
going for annual checkups.
We appreciate everyone wearing
red this Friday, and urge
them to continue supporting the
American Heart Association any
way they can. Donate to the association’s
TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY.
POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058
“Go Red For Women”
campaign online at heart.org. You
can also spread the word through
social media by using the hashtag
#WearRedandGive.
Thanks to all for your support
of this wonderful campaign. Take
good care!
— Joshua and Victoria Schneps
Photo via Getty Images
/QNS.com
/heart.org