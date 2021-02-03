Photo courtesy of Councilman Robert Holden via Facebook
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
The police are looking for a
person who fi red a gun at a 45-
year-old man in Glendale earlier
this month.
On Friday, Jan. 15, around 8 p.m.,
a 45-year-old man was inside his
car when near Cooper Avenue and
St. Felix Avenue when he was approached
by an unidentified person,
according to the NYPD.
The stranger fired several shots at
the man, hitting the car’s door frame
but not injuring the man, cops said.
The shooter then fled eastbound
on Cooper Avenue, according to the
police.
No arrests have been made and
the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects
is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime
Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS
(8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA
(74782).
The public can also submit their
tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers
website at nypdcrimestoppers.
com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
