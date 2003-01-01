Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
SINCE 1908
VOL. 112, NO. 27 JANUARY 21-27, 2021
Cops seek
man who stole
package from
Ridgewood
apartment
building
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
The NYPD is searching for a
man who stole a package from
the mail room of an apartment
building in Ridgewood last month.
On Wednesday, Dec. 30, around
9:30 p.m., an unidentified man
walked up to the front door of 1680
Madison St., and began to ring multiple
apartments, according to the
NYPD.
Eventually, he gained access to the
building and
made his way to
the mail room,
cops said.
Once inside,
he took a package
with a
bracelet inside,
valued at $50,
according to
the police.
Police officers
in the
104th Precinct recovered photos
of the suspect from inside the
building.
No arrests have been made and
the investigation is ongoing.
Burglaries increased by 42 percent
citywide in 2020, partially due to an
increase in package theft s, according
to the NYPD.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects is asked
to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for
Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).
Rolo’s, a new
restaurant, cafe
and grocery shop,
opens its doors
in Ridgewood
Page 6
Photo by Gabriele Holtermann
AMAZIN’
DONATIONS
Hundreds of Mets fans participate
in Glendale blood drive
See Page 8
50¢
NYC's Largest Real Estate Section
TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY.
POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058
link
/QNS.com
link