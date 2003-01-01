Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 113, NO. 24 JANUARY 20-26, 2022
Suspect steals
medical, dental
equipment from
Ridgewood
offi ce: NYPD
BY BILL PARRY
Police from the 104th Precinct in
Ridgewood are on the lookout
for a suspect who gained entry
to a medical and dental facility on
Thursday, Jan. 13, and allegedly made
off with equipment, according to the
NYPD.
Police say that at around 10 p.m. on
Jan. 13, a man entered the storefront
on Fresh Pond Road near the intersection
of Madison Street through the
sidewalk metal grate which appeared
to be unlocked.
Once inside, the suspect removed
various medical equipment and fl ed
on foot in an unknown direction, according
to authorities.
The various medical equipment
removed had an undetermined cash
value, police said, adding that there
were no injuries reported as a result
of the incident.
The NYPD released surveillance
images of the suspect, believed to
be in his 30s, and described him as
having a light complexion, standing
approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall
and weighing about 170 pounds. He
was last seen wearing a light-colored
jacket and jeans with black sneakers,
police said.
No arrests have been made. The
investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects is
asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers
Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477)
or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips
by logging onto the CrimeStoppers
website at nypdcrimestoppers.com,
or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
