Man steals $3K
in burglary of
Middle Village
Thai restaurant
BY JACOB KAYE
JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM
@QNS
The NYPD is looking for a man
who broke into a Thai restaurant
in Middle Village and
stole approximately $3,000 in cash
on Saturday, Jan. 9.
Around 6 a.m., an unidentified
man broke into Nur Thai, located at
63-32 Woodhaven Blvd., according
to the NYPD.
After making his way past the
locked front door, the man picked
up the cash register and several
electronics – all together valued
around $3,000 – and fled the restaurant,
cops said.
The suspect is described by
police as being between 20 and 30
years old.
No one was injured during the
burglary. No arrests have been
made and the investigation is
ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard
to the identity of the suspects
is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime
Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS
(8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA
(74782).
The public can also submit their
tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers
website at nypdcrimestoppers.
com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
Photo via Getty Images
