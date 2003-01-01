Your Neighborhood Market
BY JULIA MORO
EDITORIAL@QNS.COM
@QNS
The New York Lottery announced
that a second-prize ticket for
the Jan. 5 Powerball was sold in
Glendale.
The $1 million ticket was sold at Stop
& Shop located at 64-65 Myrtle Ave.
Another second-prize winning ticket
was sold in Brooklyn.
The winning numbers for the
Powerball game are picked from a
pool of one to 69. The red Powerball
is drawn from another fi eld of one to
26. Participants can see the drawing of
the winning numbers televised every
Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at
10:59 p.m.
Queens had a stroke of luck in 2021,
with multiple winners across the borough
in Ridgewood, Whitestone and
Corona. Last month, a ticket worth
$21,853.50 was purchased at YZ 99
CENTS STORE, located at 817 Seneca
Ave. in Ridgewood.
The New York Lottery is the largest
and most profi table lottery in North
America, contributing $3.59 billion in
the fi scal year 2020-21 to help support
education in the state through ticket
sales.
New Yorkers struggling with a
gambling addiction, or those who
know someone with a gambling addiction,
can fi nd help by calling the
state’s toll-free, confi dential HOPEline
at 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369) or by
texting HOPENY (467369).
Mayor Adams pledges to aid city hospitals
amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge
Frequently asked
questions about
Catholic academies
and schools
SEE CATHOLIC
SCHOOLS SECTION
INSIDE
JANUARY 13-19, 2022
PLAN OF
ACTION
2022
