Your Neighborhood Market 66-64 Fresh Pond Road Ridgewood, NY 11385 TEL: (718) 386-2907 • FAX (718) 586-3194 (LOCATED ON FRESH POND R.D. & MADISON STREET) 50¢ Glendale Stop & Shop sells $1 million Powerball ticket BY JULIA MORO EDITORIAL@QNS.COM @QNS SINCE 1908 See Centerfold For This Week's Specials WE GLADLY ACCEPT: • U.S.D.A. FOOD STAMPS • W.I.C. • Debit Cards • Master Card • Visa • American Express STORE HOURS: • Mon.-Sat. 7am - 10pm »Sun, 7am-9pm NYC's Largest Real Estate Section The New York Lottery announced that a second-prize ticket for the Jan. 5 Powerball was sold in Glendale. The $1 million ticket was sold at Stop & Shop located at 64-65 Myrtle Ave. Another second-prize winning ticket was sold in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are picked from a pool of one to 69. The red Powerball is drawn from another fi eld of one to 26. Participants can see the drawing of the winning numbers televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Queens had a stroke of luck in 2021, with multiple winners across the borough in Ridgewood, Whitestone and Corona. Last month, a ticket worth $21,853.50 was purchased at YZ 99 CENTS STORE, located at 817 Seneca Ave. in Ridgewood. The New York Lottery is the largest and most profi table lottery in North America, contributing $3.59 billion in the fi scal year 2020-21 to help support education in the state through ticket sales. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or those who know someone with a gambling addiction, can fi nd help by calling the state’s toll-free, confi dential HOPEline at 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Mayor Adams pledges to aid city hospitals amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge Frequently asked questions about Catholic academies and schools SEE CATHOLIC SCHOOLS SECTION INSIDE Photo by Dean Moses Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com VOL. 113, NO. 23 JANUARY 13-19, 2022 PLAN OF ACTION See Page 7 TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 2022 link