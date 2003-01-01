50¢
Man shoots at
vehicle along
Richmond
Hill shopping
strip: NYPD
Cops need the public’s help
in finding the brazen man
responsible for a Queens
shooting on a busy shopping strip
last week.
Law enforcement sources said
the suspect opened fire on an individual
inside a vehicle in front of
106-09 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond
Hill at about 4:33 p.m. on Dec. 29.
According to authorities, the
perpetrator pulled up to the location
inside a white Mercedes-Benz
four-door sedan, and then pulled
out a firearm, aiming it at a darkcolored
sedan traveling westbound
along Jamaica Avenue.
Police said the suspect then
discharged multiple rounds at the
vehicle, but did not hit the car nor
any individuals in the immediate
vicinity.
Video footage obtained by police
from the location shows the suspect
chasing after a vehicle, which
reversed at one point before pulling
away from the location.
Following the shooting, cops said,
the shooter fled the location on foot
eastbound along Jamaica Avenue
before turning northbound onto
107th Street.
The incident was reported to the
102nd Precinct. No injuries were
reported.
Police said the gunman wore a
light-colored jacket with a fur-lined
hood, along with black pants and
multicolored sneakers.
MAKING A
DIF-FUR-ENCE
New local nonprofifi t group works to safely control stray cat
Lawmakers bring
free COVID-19
testing to district
offices in Maspeth,
Middle Village
Page 2
Photo courtesy of E Garcia
Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
VOL. 113, NO. 22 JANUARY 6-12, 2022
population in Ridgewood
See Page 4
