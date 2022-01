50¢ SINCE 1908 Man shoots at vehicle along Richmond Hill shopping strip: NYPD BY ROBERT POZARYCKI RPOZARYCKI@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @ROBBPOZ NYC's Largest Real Estate Section Cops need the public’s help in finding the brazen man responsible for a Queens shooting on a busy shopping strip last week. Law enforcement sources said the suspect opened fire on an individual inside a vehicle in front of 106-09 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill at about 4:33 p.m. on Dec. 29. According to authorities, the perpetrator pulled up to the location inside a white Mercedes-Benz four-door sedan, and then pulled out a firearm, aiming it at a darkcolored sedan traveling westbound along Jamaica Avenue. Police said the suspect then discharged multiple rounds at the vehicle, but did not hit the car nor any individuals in the immediate vicinity. Video footage obtained by police from the location shows the suspect chasing after a vehicle, which reversed at one point before pulling away from the location. Following the shooting, cops said, the shooter fled the location on foot eastbound along Jamaica Avenue before turning northbound onto 107th Street. The incident was reported to the 102nd Precinct. No injuries were reported. Police said the gunman wore a light-colored jacket with a fur-lined hood, along with black pants and multicolored sneakers. MAKING A DIF-FUR-ENCE New local nonprofifi t group works to safely control stray cat Lawmakers bring free COVID-19 testing to district offices in Maspeth, Middle Village Page 2 Photo courtesy of E Garcia Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com VOL. 113, NO. 22 JANUARY 6-12, 2022 population in Ridgewood See Page 4 TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 link