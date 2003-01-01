Greenwich Village, East Village, Lower East Side, Soho, Union Square, Chinatown and Noho, Since 1933 • $1.00
Union Square Holiday Market returns
to delight of shoppers, children
2022
December. 2, 2021
Volume 91 • Number 49
Thirty years of rocking
The true story of Miss Guy and Theo. 12
Feeling trashed in E. Village
Feud over outdoor dining area conditions. 3
Chris Foglia on guiding
Manhattanites to the Hamptons’
best properties. Page 9
PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES
Freya shows off two puppet dolls her parents purchased for her at the Union Square Holiday Market.
