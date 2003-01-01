Visi t u s o nl ine at www.TheVi l lager.com
Greenwich Village, East Village, Lower East Side, Soho, Union Square, Chinatown and Noho, Since 1933 • $1.00
THE
Nov. 26, 2020
Volume 90 • Number 48
REMEMBRANCE
PHOTO BY DONNA ACETO/GAY CITY NEWS
A tribute to transgender victims of violence at Washington Square Park on Nov. 20, 2020.
Honoring life
of Dinkins
Page 3
Page 17
Page 4
Your guide to
great holiday
windows
Honoring lives of transgender
victims of violence in Wash. Sq.
/www.TheVi
/www.TheVi
/lager.com