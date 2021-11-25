Online at TheVillager.com • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs
Greenwich Village, East Village, Lower East Side, Soho, Union Square, Chinatown and Noho, Since 1933 • $1.00
THE
November 25, 2021
Volume 91 • Number 48
ADAPTING TO A NEW NORMAL
Resilient Greenwich House
continues to serve seniors
Page 4
2022
NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN!
NOMINATE YOUR FAVORITE BUSINESSES IN MANHATTAN AT
BESTOFNEWYORKCITY.COM
718-260-2554
PHOTO BY TEQUILA MINSKY
During a Greenwich House evening of music and theatre, the audience is taken through a few physical moves.
/TheVillager.com
/jobs
/BESTOFNEWYORKCITY.COM