Greenwich Village, East Village, Lower East Side, Soho, Union Square, Chinatown and Noho, Since 1933 • $1.00
THE
October 7, 2021
Volume 91 • Number 41
HEARTS ON FIRE
The first in-person service outside of Middle Collegiate Church in the East Village on Oct. 3.
2022
PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES
Their bodies,
their choice
Page 10
Page 12
Page 4
Chinatown
in funding
battle
Middle Collegiate Church holds
fifi rst service since brutal blaze
