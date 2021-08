Visi t u s o nl ine at www.TheVi l lager.com Greenwich Village, East Village, Lower East Side, Soho, Union Square, Chinatown and Noho, Since 1933 • $1.00 THE August 12, 2021 Volume 91 • Number 33 FIGHTING ON PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES The group of protesters brandishes signs outside City Hall Artists play on Page 10 Page 3 Page 3 Cuomo to quit; boro reacts East Siders seethe as mayor approves coastal resiliency plan /www.TheVi