THE
April 22, 2022
Volume 92 • Number 16 Scenes OF NEW YORK
Easter Bonnets all in
fashion on Fifth Avenue.
COVID cases keep climbing Page 6 A ‘flash’ from the past Pages 24-25
‘ANARCHY’ SWEEP
Page 18
PAGE 4
PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES
East Village homeless encampment dismantled
again as street battle rages on
Johnny Grima stands his ground against an attempted sweep at the “Anarchy Row” encampment on April 19. He was arrested the following day during another raid.
