Online at TheVillager.com • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs
Greenwich Village, East Village, Lower East Side, Soho, Union Square, Chinatown and Noho, Since 1933 • $1.00
THE
April 8, 2022
Volume 92 • Number 14 One proli c artist
Steve Keene and his pop art on
display on the Lower East Side.
West Village steam pipe burst Page 4 NoMad Piazza returns in style Page 6
Pages 24-25
WAR & REMEMBRANCE
PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES
Lighting and laying a candle for the dead at St. George’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in the East Village.
PAGE 3
‘Little Ukraine’ keeps vigil for homeland
nation amid reports of mass executions
/TheVillager.com
/jobs