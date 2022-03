Online at TheVillager.com • Find & Post Local Jobs Free at amNY.com/jobs Greenwich Village, East Village, Lower East Side, Soho, Union Square, Chinatown and Noho, Since 1933 • $1.00 THE April 1, 2022 Volume 92 • Number 13 POWER WOMEN Saluting the fearless females who PHOTO BY DEAN MOSES Ukrainian New Yorkers showed their support at a ceremony in bowling green. PAGE 6 Signal repairs coming to F train Page 3 Village tattoo artist makes film Page 40 A MATTER OF HONOR Lower Manhattan, East Village continue to #StandWithUkraine a month after war started make Manhattan thrive Special section, Page 17 /TheVillager.com