Greenwich Village, East Village, Lower East Side, Soho, Union Square, Chinatown and Noho, Since 1933 THE March 18, 2021 Volume 91 • Number 12 PHOTO BY BOB KRASNER Kanami Kusajima, mid-performance in Washington Square Park.